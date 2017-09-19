Kohl's to accept Amazon returns in 82 stores

The logo of Amazon is seen at the company logistics center in Lauwin-Planque, northern France on February 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files

(Reuters) - Department store operator Kohl's Corp said on Tuesday that select merchandise bought from Amazon.com Inc can be returned at 82 Kohl's stores in Los Angeles and Chicago, starting October.

The move follows Kohl's announcement earlier this month that it would sell Amazon's devices, including the voice-controlled speaker Echo, at 10 of its stores in Los Angeles and Chicago.

Kohl's said on Tuesday it would package and transport all returned items to Amazon's return centers.

Kohl's and other retailers such as Sears Holdings Corp are teaming up with the ecommerce giant - which has dented sales at retailers across the United States - ahead of the holiday season.

Amazon has also been increasing its presence in brick-and-mortar stores and bought upmarket grocer Whole Foods Market's 456 stores.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)