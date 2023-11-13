Kohli's rare wicket entertains the India crowd in a big Cricket World Cup win over Netherlands

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Virat Kohli’s rare wicket and three-over bowling spell added a festival atmosphere to India’s 160-run win over Netherlands on Sunday in the last game before the Cricket World Cup semifinal stage.

Described as a “wrong footed in-swinging menace” by coach Rahul Dravid, Kohli came on to bowl military medium with his inimitable action - a throwback to New Zealand all-rounder slow medium Chris Harris’ bowling in the 1990s.

With chants from the capacity crowd at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium urging Kohli to bowl, the former India skipper obliged and threw down his first full overs in an ODI since 2017. Topping that, he picked up a wicket — his first in an ODI since January 2014, and just his fifth in 290 games in the format.

He had Dutch captain Scott Edwards caught behind down leg side for 17 in the 25th over and finished with figures of 1-13 from three overs.

Things went more according to routine in the first innings, when he scored 51 in India's total of 410 for four. He has scored 71 half centuries and 49 centuries in the 50-over format.

The 35-year-old Kohli moved atop the scoring standings at the tournament with 594 in nine matches, three more than South Africa’s Quinton de Kock.

Unbeaten India used nine bowlers in dismissing last-place Netherlands for 250 in its final hitout before Wednesday's semifinal against 2019 runner-up New Zealand in Mumbai.

