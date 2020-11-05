Kohli Turns 32, Shastri, Yuvraj & Others Extend Wishes on Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli turned 32 on Thursday, (November 5) and on the occasion, his teammates, current and former, along with fans took to social media to leave him their wishes.

Former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Suresh Raina, along with India wicketkeeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha and fast bowler Mohammed Shami were among the first ones to extend their wishes to Kohli.

Kohli, who is currently in UAE for IPL 2020, will lead out the Royal Challengers Bangalore on November 6 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator.

India head coach Ravi Shastri, who along with Kohli has produced some wonderful results for India, including reaching the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup, put out an expressive tweet for the Indian skipper.

“To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat,” Shastri tweeted.

To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/qNlIYgNyvs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 5, 2020

Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli @imVkohli! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho ❤️ all the best for the playoffs! Hope @RCBTweets turns it around this time pic.twitter.com/wFjKA6jlwj — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2020

Happy Birthday @imVkohli ! To all the amazing times we’ve had together this year, & here’s to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday..lots of love and good-wishes! pic.twitter.com/HK1oQ6GKD3 — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 5, 2020

Happy Birthday #ViratKohli. Here's a happy Virat post one of his first interviews having some banter with his Delhi teammates. Very few people become legends at 30 he's one of them.#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/sKJygSJrrn — Rarephotoclub (@rarephotoclub) November 5, 2020

When you have 70 centuries and 104 fifties, it's easy for a 35-run knock to be forgotten!



But this shouldn't be – coming in at 31/2 in a CWC final, a young Virat Kohli held his own to play a crucial role in 's win



Is this underrated knock among his top three in ODIs? pic.twitter.com/5CwGwja2sb







— ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020

21,901 international runs

70 centuries

️ 56.15 average

ICC @CricketWorldCup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 winner

No.1 batsman on the @MRFWorldwide ICC ODI Rankings



Happy birthday to the extraordinary @imVkohli! pic.twitter.com/isUV0EfvbY











— ICC (@ICC) November 5, 2020

• 2011 World Cup-winner

• 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in intl. cricket

• Most Test wins as Indian captain

• Leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's)



Wishing #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli a very happy birthday.



Let's revisit his Test best of 254* vs South Africa













— BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2020

I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May you have many more years of success and happiness ahead! ⁦@imVkohli⁩ #birthday pic.twitter.com/hXgRrzvvY7 — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 5, 2020

Happy Birthday @imVkohli! Hope you have good day and a great year ahead!! pic.twitter.com/BPbexTI1OY — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 5, 2020

This year is all the more special for the Indian captain as he will become a father in January.

