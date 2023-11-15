Kohli shines as India outclasses New Zealand to reach Cricket World Cup final

Virat Kohli scored a record-breaking 50th one-day international hundred before Mohammed Shami took a sensational seven wicket-haul as India sealed a place in the World Cup final with a 70-run win over New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kohli made 117, to surpass the record he had shared with India great Sachin Tendulkar, and Shreyas Iyer a rapid 105 in a commanding total of 397-4 that also featured Shubman Gill’s 80 not out.

New Zealand were left needing to break their own record for the highest total by a team batting second to win a World Cup semi-final—a Duckworth/Lewis adjusted 299-6 against South Africa at Auckland in 2015.

But in-form paceman Shami then took a career-best 7-57 as New Zealand, the losing finalists at the last two World Cups, were dismissed for 327 despite Daryl Mitchell’s 134, his highest score at this level.

India, who’ve won all 10 of their matches at the tournament so far as they bid for a third World Cup title and second on home soil, will now face either Australia or South Africa, who play on Thursday, in Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad.

First-change Shami struck twice early on, taking a wicket with his first ball to leave New Zealand 39-2.

Shami, however, all but ended the chase with two wickets in three balls during the 33rd over.

(AFP)



