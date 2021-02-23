Kohli Set to Overtake MSD as Most Successful Test Captain At Home

Indian captain Virat Kohli is on the cusp of creating history as he can become the most successful captain at home of all-time in the 3rd Test against England at the Motera Stadium.

With the 317-run win in the second Test in Chennai, Kohli had equalled MS Dhoni's record of the maximum number of wins for an Indian captain at home. A win at Motera in the Day-Night Test will see him overtake MSD.

Also Read: Hardik Returns? What India’s Playing XI Could Look Like in Motera

Dhoni had led India in 31 home Tests taking his team to victory in 21 of them. Kohli equaled the record in the second Test in Chennai but only in 28 Tests which means that the incumbent Indian skipper has a higher Win Percentage at home during his leadership. Dhoni had lost three home Tests as captain while Kohli has lost just two which means that the latter's Win-Loss Percentage at 10.5 is also higher than Dhoni's (7).

#TeamIndia practice under lights as they gear up for the pink-ball Test at the Cricket Stadium at Motera. @Paytm #INDvENG



Here are a few snapshots from the nets session pic.twitter.com/bXOMd5ARxn — BCCI (@BCCI) February 22, 2021

Mohammad Azharuddin led India in 20 home Tests and took them to victory in 13 of them - he was at the helm when India started their ruthless home domination in the 1990s. In fact, his brilliant hundred along with a great bowling effort from Anil Kumble and Rajesh Chauhan helped India to a rare series sweep when they brushed aside England 3-0 at home in 1993 - that was the beginning of India's stranglehold at home. India did not lose a Test series at home in the entire decade. Kumble was the Destroyer-in-Chief!

Story continues

Also Read: Understanding Recovery of My Body Helped Play This Long: Ishant

Dhoni and Kohli have taken that domination to even greater heights. India's loss in Chennai in the series opener against England was only their second loss at home since December 2012 - such domination has seldom been witnessed by any home team in any era of Test cricket history. Sourav Ganguly captained India in 21 home Tests. The team won 10 and lost three while drawing as many as 8 matches under him.

If Kumble was India's greatest match-winner at home in the 1990s, it is R Ashwin who has been India's biggest player at home in the last 7-8 years. In fact, Ashwin is one of the greatest match-winners at home in Test cricket history!

. Read more on Cricket by The Quint.The Bengal Coal Scam: How is Abhishek Banerjee’s Wife Involved?Can Cong Win in Puducherry, Riding on ‘Anti-BJP Sentiment’ Alone? . Read more on Cricket by The Quint.