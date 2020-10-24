Kohli’s 2008 U-19 World Cup Team’s Star Tanmay Srivastava Retires

Tanmay Srivastava, the top run-getter at the 2008 U-19 World Cup that India won under Virat Kohli's captaincy, announced his retirement on Saturday.

The left-handed Srivastava, who scored 262 runs at 52.4 in that tournament, announced the decision to retire on Twitter.

"It's time to bid adieu to my cricketing playing career! I've built memories, made friends, achieved the best I could in these years playing junior cricket, Ranji Trophy and most importantly being a good performer in U-19 World Cup, 2008 and bringing the cup home with the team!!," said the 30-year-old batsman.

It's time to bid adeu to my cricketing playing career! I've built memories, made friends, achieved the best I could in these years playing Junior Cricket, Ranji Trophy and most importantly being a good performer in U-19 World Cup,2008 and bringing the cup home with the team!! pic.twitter.com/gYCvPGNV5g — Tanmay Srivastava (@srivastavtanmay) October 24, 2020

Srivastava wrote that from now, he will only play for his company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and was thankful for the lessons Cricket has given to him and also paid his gratitude to all his mentors, coaches, teammates and friends.

Srivastava scored 4,918 runs in 90 first-class matches. He represented Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand at the first-class level. He was the highest run-getter of the 2008 Under-19 World Cup with 262 runs, which India won under Kohli’s leadership.

