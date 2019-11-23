India on verge of series-clinching victory vs Bangladesh

Paine to India’s Kohli: Let’s play at the Gabba next year India's Virat Kohli celebrates scoring hundred runs during the second day of the second test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

KOLKATA, India (AP) -- India was on the verge of a series-clinching victory in the second test against Bangladesh after reducing the tourists to 152-6 at stumps on day two at Eden Gardens.

Bangladesh, which was out for 106 in its first innings, still trailed by 89 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim hitting a defiant 59 not out Saturday.

India captain Virat Kohli earlier top scored with 136 before declaring his team's first innings at 347-9. Kohli reached his 27th test hundred in the first day-night test played in India and the first pink-ball test for either team.

Ishant Sharma finished the day with 4-39 for India, taking his match haul to nine wickets so far after 5-22 in the first innings.

At tea, Bangladesh had been reduced to 7-2 and the visitors quickly lost another two wickets.

Umesh Yadav (2-40) dismissed Mohammad Mithun (6) while Sharma removed opener Imrul Kayes (5). At 13-4, Rahim took over and put on 69 runs with Mahmudullah, who retired hurt on 39 with a groin injury.

Yadav removed Taijul Islam (11) off the last ball of the day.

India declared its first innings for a 241-run lead after going to lunch at 289-4 and resuming the day on 174-3.

Taijul Islam took a leaping catch at fine leg to dismiss Kohli off Ebadat Hossain (3-91). Overall, the Indian skipper faced 194 deliveries and hit 18 fours.

Al-Amin Hossain finished with 3-85 for Bangladesh.

India leads the two-match series 1-0.

