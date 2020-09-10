With New Kohl’s x Adidas Line, Zoe Saldana Wants To “Celebrate Women Of Color”

Zoe Saldana is bringing together sportswear giant Adidas and department store Kohl’s for an activewear collection meant to “highlight, support, and celebrate women of color,” according to the actor and activist. The collaboration, which was announced on Thursday, includes workout sets and leisurewear, as well as sneakers and accessories. “Kohl’s is a brand that has taken pride in making its products financially accessible to the larger American population,” Saldana tells Refinery29. “Adidas is taking the initiative to inspire women to thrive by taking pride […] of their health and wellness… It felt like a great match.”

“As a woman of today, a mother, and an entrepreneur, it’s become incredibly important for me to connect with other women by sharing our stories as we navigate through life trying to be the best versions of ourselves,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star says. “I’m motivated by strong women who face their adversities with the conviction and certainty that they can achieve anything.”

With this in mind, in 2018, Saldana founded BESE, a media company devised to support and amplify the voices of the Latinx community. “The contributions that POC have given to this nation are immense,” she says. “It is our duty to spin the pendulum to the other extreme in order to achieve a balance in our narrative of all American people regardless of their race, gender, creed, or preference.” Saldana is now taking BESE’s mission to the collaboration with the two notable fashion companies.

“The women I grew up with were my first muses,” she says. “I loved every curve of their bodies. However, I also witnessed how discouraged they’d become when shopping at department stores and not seeing representatives of themselves.” Designers too often create with a single body shape in mind — and rarely is it a body with curves. “I saw them struggling to gain access to garments that would celebrate their god-given shapes,” Saldana says. To combat the frustrating shopping experience that so many women have been forced to deal with for years, Saldana’s Kohls x Adidas collection makes all women “feel sexy and be the best versions of themselves.”

That same mission played into the collection’s campaign, where regular women can be seen wearing pieces. “I wanted the models to look like the women that are going to be buying the collection,” Saldana says. In the end, those chosen were representative of Saldana’s first muses — her sisters, cousins, friends, and peers: “These are my queens.”

