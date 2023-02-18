Kogan.com Ltd's stock is down 11%, but insiders still have about AU$50k in profit after buying earlier this year

Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) insiders who acquired shares over the previous 12 months, can probably afford to ignore the recent 11% decline in the stock price. Even after accounting for the recent loss, the AU$540k worth of stock purchased by them is now worth AU$590k or in other words, their investment continues to give good returns.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Kogan.com

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kogan.com

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CFO, COO & Executive Director David Shafer bought AU$507k worth of shares at a price of AU$3.38 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$3.69. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Kogan.com insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Kogan.com insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insiders At Kogan.com Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Kogan.com over the last quarter. Independent Non-Executive Director Janine Allis purchased AU$33k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. But the amount invested in the last three months isn't enough for us too put much weight on it, as a single factor.

Story continues

Insider Ownership Of Kogan.com

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Kogan.com insiders own 21% of the company, worth about AU$84m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Kogan.com Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Kogan.com and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Kogan.com, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course Kogan.com may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here