Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) Has Rewarded Shareholders With An Exceptional 402% Total Return On Their Investment

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. But when you hold the right stock for the right time period, the rewards can be truly huge. For example, the Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) share price is up a whopping 367% in the last three years, a handsome return for long term holders. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 55% gain in the last three months.

See our latest analysis for Kogan.com

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Kogan.com achieved compound earnings per share growth of 212% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 67% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ASX:KGN Past and Future Earnings May 4th 2020

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Kogan.com's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Kogan.com's TSR for the last 3 years was 402%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Kogan.com shareholders have gained 38% (in total) over the last year. That's including the dividend. That falls short of the 71% it has made, for shareholders, each year, over three years. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kogan.com better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Kogan.com that you should be aware of.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

