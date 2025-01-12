Koffi's 18 lead Stonehill past Chicago State 68-52

CHICAGO (AP) — Hermann Koffi's 18 points helped Stonehill defeat Chicago State 68-52 on Sunday.

Koffi went 7 of 10 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Skyhawks (10-9, 2-2 Northeast Conference). Louie Semona scored 11 points and added six rebounds. Ethan Meuser had 11 points and went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range).

The Cougars (1-17, 1-2) were led by Noble Crawford, who recorded 15 points and two steals. Saxby Sunderland added 10 points for Chicago State. Cameron Jernigan had seven points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press