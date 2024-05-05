Koepka wins LIV Singapore before PGA Championship defence

Koepka is a five-time major winner [Reuters]

American Brooks Koepka won the LIV Singapore event as he builds up to defending his PGA Championship title later this month.

Koepka shot a three-under par third round 68 to finish on 15 under, two shots ahead of Australia's Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith.

"It's all starting to come around. I've put in a lot of work and I like the way things are trending," said Koepka.

"I just need to go back next week and make sure everything continues, do the right stuff and go from there."

Koepka, 34, led by three strokes going into the final round and carded four birdies and a bogey on the way to becoming the first player to win four titles on the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf League.

"I just played very consistently and happy with the way I played all week," said Koepka.

"I made a couple of clutch putts today and the ball-striking was solid. I didn't really think I made too many mistakes. And that's a great feeling when it kind of feels easy."

England's Tyrrell Hatton shot a 66 to finish on 11 under, with Spaniard Jon Rahm a further two shots back on nine under after a 67.