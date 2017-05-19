Koehler's demotion voided by Marlins; he goes on DL instead

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Miami Marlins right-hander Tom Koehler's demotion to the minors has been voided, and he has instead been placed on the 10-day disabled list with bursitis in his right shoulder.

The move was made Thursday before the Marlins began a four-game series against the Dodgers and was retroactive to Wednesday.

Koehler was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A New Orleans after he gave up eight runs in three innings in a loss to Houston. He won 30 games for Miami in 2014-16 but is 1-2 this year with a 7.04 ERA, highest among all NL starters.

''We didn't hear anything about it until after the game, the next day,'' Marlins manager Don Mattingly said of Koehler's injury. ''He had an MRI today and there was some bursitis in there.''

Koehler had yet to make a start in the minors when the injury was determined. It's unclear exactly when Koehler will return.

''The only thing I heard is that he'll be down for seven days and we'll build him back up and go from there,'' Mattingly said.

