Koe Wetzel is opening a bar, restaurant in Fort Worth. We know because he’s hiring

Country singer Koe Wetzel is bringing a “riot” to Fort Worth — a new business venture in the heart of the trendy West 7th Street neighborhood.

With the “Koe Wetzel’s Riot Room,” it appears the singer is opening a bar or restaurant at 1100 Foch St. — adding to the density of popular late-night haunts near West 7th Street.

Details on Wetzel’s new business are scant, but according to the Riot Room’s own website they are hiring. Open jobs include barback, bartender, dishwasher, host/hostess, kitchen manager, line cook and server.

A building permit for the business lists minor renovations including a dance floor, booths and garage doors.

Wetzel released his latest album in 2022 titled “Hell Paso”. The “Something to Talk About” singer will soon embark on his nationwide tour “Road to Hell Paso,” with his first stop in Tallahassee, Florida, in March.

The tour will make a stop in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena on June 9. Tickets are available for the show and start at $39.