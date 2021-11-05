Brad Gushue, Tracy Fleury advance to playoffs of curling's National

CHESTERMERE, Alta. — Brad Gushue and Tracy Fleury made it into the quarterfinals of the Grand Slam of Curling's National event Thursday.

Gushue, a three-time Canadian men's champion from St. John's, N.L., scored three in the first end en route to an 8-6 win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat to get to a record of 3-0.

Fleury of East St. Paul, Man., was also 3-0 on the women's side following a 5-4 win over Winnipeg's Jennifer Jones.

Five-time world champion Niklas Edin of Sweden and Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni also remained unbeaten to join the Canadians in the playoffs of the $300,000, 32-team event.

Edin downed Switzlerland's Peter de Cruz 7-3 and Tirinzoni topped Sweden's Anna Hasselborg 5-4 at the Chestermere Recreation Centre.

Teams must win three games to make the playoffs. Each loss drops a team to a lower bracket in a triple knockout format, so Jones, Hasselborg, de Cruz and Mouat all fell to the B side with 2-1 records.

Winnipeg's Mike McEwan avoided elimination in the C bracket with a 4-1 ousting of Toronto's John Epping to get to 1-2.

Winnipeg’s Jason Gunnlaugson also stayed in the tournament at 1-2 following a 6-4 victory over Scotland’s Ross Paterson.

Edmonton's Laura Walker kept playoff hopes alive in the women's C side with a 9-3 victory over Switzerland’s Irene Schori. Walker takes on reigning Canadian women's champ Kerri Einarson on Friday.

In other games Thursday, Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa defeated South Korea's Min-Ji Kim 6-4 in the C event to eliminate the latter from contention.

Earlier, Calgary's Kevin Koe knocked reigning Canadian men's champion Brendan Bottcher to the C bracket with a 6-4 win. Koe takes on de Cruz in the B event Friday.

Competition continues to Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.

The Canadian Press