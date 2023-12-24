Kody Brown Says He's 'Not an Advocate' for Polygamy: 'I Have All the Experience and Zero Answers' (Exclusive)

Kody Brown was married to four women on the TLC show 'Sister Wives' and now remains monogamous with his fourth wife, Robyn

TLC Kody Brown appears on Sister Wives.

Kody Brown is reflecting on his experience in plural marriage with honesty.

Though the Sister Wives star once had four wives, he tells PEOPLE he’s in no place to recommend that lifestyle to others. In particular, he thinks capping a plural marriage at 3 wives might be a wise choice.

“I don't advise people marry and go over three wives,” he says. “I'm not an advocate of plural marriage, but I've had my own experience in it and I've had my own failures in it. Because of that, I'm like, you got to be really, really wise about who is doing it, how they're doing it.”

Related: Sister Wives' Kody Brown Officially Commits to Monogamy After Failed Plural Marriages: 'Now I Know Better'

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock Kody and Robyn Brown were married in 2010.

There are some things that could help keep a plural marriage strong, Kody says. “To be fair, if you know people very, very, very well, maybe it'll work. But there's those marriages that have people who know each other very, very, very well, and they still don't work.”

In all, Kody’s view on the polygamous lifestyle has changed. “I don't have the answers. When I was 25, I had no experience and all the answers. Now I'm 55 and I have all the experience and zero answers,” he concludes.

As seen on the TLC series, Kody was previously married to Christine, Janelle, Meri and Robyn Brown. But he has become a monogamous man in the past two years, though not by his own choosing.

Related: Sister Wives' Christine Brown Says She Had Sex with Kody Only '5 Times' a Year Pre-Split: The Intimacy Was 'Gone'

Christine was first to leave the family in November 2021. Following her departure, Janelle announced her separation from Kody, too. Meri’s leave from the family looked a bit different, as it came after Kody’s admission he doesn’t consider them married.

Now, Kody remains married to Robyn and recently shared his take on monogamy in an episode of Sister Wives: One on One. Kody said he “wouldn’t be interested” in finding another wife. “I would have to tell that woman I will never love you as much as I love her," he said of his close relationship with Robyn. "Now I know better."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sister Wives is now streaming on Max.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.