Kodi Smit-McPhee Brings Girlfriend Rebecca Phillipou to 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Kodi Smit-McPhee has his girlfriend by his side.

The Australian star of The Power of the Dog actor — who is nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for the Netflix drama — brought his longtime girlfriend Rebecca Phillipou to the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

Smit-McPhee looked chic in an all-white suit paired with matching shoes while his girlfriend wore a black strapless gown with a tulle bottom and accessorized with strappy heels.

The actor recently told Variety that he planned on having Phillipou with him throughout awards season, including as his plus-one to the Academy Awards in March. The 25-year-old is nominated for Best Supporting Actor there as well.

"I'll definitely be bringing my girlfriend. She's been my rock and my absolute emotional support through every up and down throughout my career," he said. "I'm not even sure they'll be able to make it there, but in the same breath, my family."

"I'm in Melbourne, Australia, where I watched the nominations with my mom — in the house that I grew up in — and my little brother," he said. "That was extremely special. And my dad had a really integral part in raising me and teaching me everything he knew about acting. I'd love them to be a part of the [Oscar ceremony] experience. But right now, I'm not getting too far ahead of myself."

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Reacting to his SAG nomination in January, Smit-McPhee said in a statement, "This experience has been absolutely surreal. First off, my congratulations to all of my fellow nominees. There's no greater feeling than being recognized by your peers alongside such extraordinary talent. It is profoundly humbling and I'm incredibly proud to be a member of SAG-AFTRA."

Speaking with W Magazine in January, the actor — who has starred in movies like The Road, Let Me In and X-Men: Apocalypse — joked about a lack of people sliding into his DM's on social media.

"I don't know why, but I just don't really have that many people trying to reach out to me, whether it's social media or any of that stuff," he said. "I think I could be giving off a little bit of a scary vibe, but I don't know what it is."