Kodal Minerals PLC's (LON:KOD) Profit Outlook

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. On 31 March 2023, the UK£103m market-cap company posted a loss of UK£1.5m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Kodal Minerals will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Kodal Minerals, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of UK£6.0m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2025? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 46% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Kodal Minerals' upcoming projects, but, keep in mind that typically metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Kodal Minerals currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

