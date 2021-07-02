Kodakara case: Kerala BJP president summoned by SIT to appear on July 6

BJP Kerala State president K Surendran. (File Photo/ANI)

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], July 2 (ANI): Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Surendran has been summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kodakara black money case, to appear before it on July 6.

The SIT on Friday served the notice to Surendran at his residence in Kozhikode and asked him to be present at Thrissur Police Club at 10 am on Tuesday.

Earlier, many local BJP leaders and personal staff of the BJP president were quizzed by the SIT in connection with the case, in which Rs 3.5 crore was looted from a car on a highway at Kodakara, Thrissur.

The case was first registered based on a complaint that Rs 25 lakh was stolen on April 3 from a car while the Kerala Assembly elections were taking place. The complainant, Shamjeer and Dharmarajan, natives of Kozhikode who had sent the money, were questioned in detail. During interrogation, it was revealed that Rs 3.5 crore was present in the stolen car.

An SIT was constituted to probe the case on May 5 under the supervision of Thrissur Range DIG and Ernakulam Crime Branch SP to investigate the case.

Statements of more than 100 witnesses have been recorded as part of the Kodakara case investigation.

As many as 20 accused have been arrested. Of the Rs 3.5 crore looted, Rs 1.12 crore was used to purchase 347 grams of gold jewellery, mobile phones and watches. These items have been confiscated by the police.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders had approached Kerala Governor alleging that the constitution of SIT was with clear political motives and it was targeting BJP leaders and state president in particular. (ANI)