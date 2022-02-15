Kodak Black Released from Hospital After Reportedly Being Shot at Justin Bieber Show Afterparty

Rapper Kodak Black spotted as he leaves the Novo Theatre in Los Angeles, California following his show - 11 Feb 2022

London Entertainment/Shutterstock Kodak Black

Kodak Black is on the mend.

The "Tunnel Vision" rapper, 24, was released from the hospital on Monday, two days after he was reportedly shot outside a Los Angeles restaurant where an afterparty for Justin Bieber's concert was taking place.

In a video shared by TMZ taken outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A., Black (real name: Bill Kapri) could be seen using a walker, as he was helped into a black SUV by several people.

According to a press release from the Los Angeles Police Department, a physical fight occurred "between several individuals" outside of The Nice Guy before gunshots were fired early Saturday morning at around 2:45 a.m. local time.

Names of the victims were not released, though police told The Hollywood Reporter that men aged 19, 24 and 60 were struck by gunfire. Authorities also told the outlet that "multiple rounds were fired."

Kodak Black and Justin Bieber

Prince Williams/Wireimage; Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Kodak Black and Justin Bieber

Sources later told TMZ and NBC News that Black was among the victims. PEOPLE has not independently confirmed the victims' identities.

Representatives for Black, Bieber, 27, the LAPD and The Nice Guy have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

According to the LAPD, authorities identified two victims of gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department then transported the two victims to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also said two additional victims took themselves to local hospitals. Each of the victims were in stable condition as of Sunday morning.

Kodak Black

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Kodak Black

The LAPD added that the gunshots were "fired by an unknown suspect, who then fled south from the location." The suspect was described as a Black male. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

The afterparty was hosted close to the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber had performed earlier during h.wood and Revolve's Homecoming Weekend party.

Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin — as well as other celebrity guests including Drake, Tobey Maguire and Khloé Kardashian — were reportedly seen entering The Nice Guy before the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Authorities ask for anyone with information to contact the LAPD or submit a tip online.