Chennai crushes Punjab, Mumbai beats Hyderabad in IPL

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson plundered unbeaten half centuries as Chennai Super Kings inflicted a crushing 10-wicket defeat on Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Earlier at Sharjah, Quinton de Kock scored his first half century this season before Mumbai Indians' pacers finished the job by guiding the defending champion to a clinical 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chennai won with 181-0 in 17.4 overs. Du Plessis (87 not out off 53 balls) and Watson (83 not out off 53) shared an unbeaten partnership to end Chennai's three-match losing streak.

Last-place Punjab was earlier restricted to 178-4 with captain K.L. Rahul top-scoring with 63 and Nicholas Pooran hitting 33 off 17 balls. Both fell to seamer Shardul Thakur (2-39) in successive deliveries in the 17th over as Chennai did well to pull back in the death overs.

De Kock hit 67 runs off 39 balls as Mumbai finished on 208-5 after choosing to bat. It was the lowest total in four IPL matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium this season until Hyderabad batted.

The pace trio of Trent Boult (2-28), James Pattinson (2-29) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-41) did the bulk of the damage as Hyderabad could reach 174-7 in its 20 overs.

Mumbai has six points from five games and shares the lead with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Hyderabad is in the bottom half of the eight-team tournament with four points. Chennai also has four points from five games. Punjab has only two points.

