Kochi Corporation shuts liquor outlets to contain spread of COVID-19

Visual from Kochi (Photo/ANI)

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 31 (ANI): With the COVID-19 Test Positivity Rate (TPR) continuing to rise, the Kochi Corporation had ordered the closing of all the State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) outlets, which are the liquor outlets, in its limit to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Kochi Corporation is now in the C category as per the TPR rate. The Ernakulam district reported 2,359 new COVID-19 cases and the TPR in the district is 13.42.

TK Ashraf, Chairman of Health Standing Committee, Kochi Corporation said that in Ernakulam district 90 per cent of the outlets have been closed and this will help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases.

"Crowds and rush in the liquor outlets is the most talking topic when COVID cases are rising. Now Kochi Corporation is in the C Category. So, we have closed down all BevCo outlets in the corporation limit. We were ensured that all the outlets were closed. In the whole Ernakulam district, 90 per cent of the outlets have been closed. Only 10 per cent is left. It will help to prevent the spread of COVID in the district. If 10 per cent is maintained, people from Kochi will go there. I request the district administration to close the remaining outlets," said TK Ashraf.

On Friday, Kerala reported 20,772 new COVID-9 cases, 14,651 recoveries and 116 deaths over a span of 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 13.61 per cent. Presently, the state has 1,60,824 active cases. Since the onset of the pandemic last year, 31,92,104 have recovered from the disease and 16,701 have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)