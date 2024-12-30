Kochera leads Davidson against George Mason

Davidson Wildcats (10-3) at George Mason Patriots (9-4)

Fairfax, Virginia; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on George Mason after Connor Kochera scored 34 points in Davidson's 86-64 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Patriots have gone 8-1 in home games. George Mason is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats have gone 1-1 away from home. Davidson averages 77.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

George Mason's average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Davidson allows. Davidson scores 15.5 more points per game (77.7) than George Mason allows (62.2).

The Patriots and Wildcats square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Maddox is averaging 14.1 points for the Patriots.

Reed Bailey is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press