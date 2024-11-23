Koby Brea scores 22 points as No. 9 Kentucky routs Jackson State 108-59

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Reserve Koby Brea scored 22 points to lead a hot shooting performance from No. 9 Kentucky in a 108-59 rout of Jackson State on Friday night.

Brea, a Dayton transfer who led the country in 3-point shooting percentage last season at 49.8%, went 5 of 8 from long range and 8 of 11 overall. Kentucky shot 57.7% overall and 43.6% from deep.

Otega Oweh scored 21 points and Jaxson Robinson added 14 for the Wildcats (5-0).

Marcus Watson Jr. scored 12 points and Dorian McMillian had 11 for the Tigers (0-6), who shot 33.3%.

Takeaways

Jackson State: The Tigers' first basket was a 3-pointer by McMillian, but that was their only 3 in the half. They finished 4 of 21 beyond the arc.

Kentucky: The Wildcats rode a wave of 3s to a 54-30 halftime lead, but looked to score in the paint in the second half. Their first six baskets were layups or dunks.

Key moment

After Jackson State scored five unanswered points to close within 18-12, the Wildcats ran off a 25-6 run to take a 43-20 lead with six minutes left in the first half. There was a bizarre moment during the run when the Tigers' Dylan Canoville lost his shoe and threw it at the Wildcats' Brandon Garrison, who scored on a fast break.

Key stat

Kentucky hit six 3s in the opening 10 minutes. The Wildcats have made 10 3s or more in every game this season and reached 100 points for the third time.

Up next

Jackson State plays at Lipscomb Sunday, the sixth of 11 road games to open the season.

Kentucky hosts Western Kentucky on Tuesday.

Steve Mcclain, The Associated Press