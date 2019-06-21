Kobe and Vanessa Bryant welcome fourth daughter, Capri Kobe Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant might just try for a fifth child. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

On his fourth daughter, Kobe Bryant finally took the opportunity to name one of his children after himself.

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant announced the arrival of their fourth child with dueling Instagram posts on Friday. Capri Kobe Bryant, apparently nicknamed “Koko,” was born Thursday.

Both parents seemed pretty excited.

The couple announced they were expecting a new “mambacita” on New Year’s Day, and that nickname might have been an early tip of the girl’s name. “Koko” will join older sisters Natalia, 16, Gianna, 13 and Bianka, 2, in the family.

As far as the couple’s streak of daughters goes, it might as well be considered another happy miss. The father told Extra back in March that Vanessa had been hoping for a boy, to the point that a fifth child may come in the future:

“Extra” spoke with Bryant, who revealed they may try again for a fifth child, a boy! “I think she wants a boy more than I do," he said. "I love having girls — I’m super, super excited about that. She is as well. She wanted a boy so he can be mama’s boy forever — that sort of thing. We'll see if I can deliver, I don’t know.”

“She's like, 'You go see if you can hit a clutch shot, you gave me all girls, let's see if you can bring a boy!' Nope, not yet, we’ll see, we’ll see," Kobe added, joking they are going to have their own basketball team.

Neither parent seems too disappointed for now.

