Kobe Magee scores 17 to lead Drexel to 77-70 victory over Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kobe Magee had 17 points in Drexel's 77-70 victory over Albany on Saturday night.

Magee added five rebounds for the Dragons (7-4). Jason Drake scored 14 points while going 5 of 6 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Victor Panov had 12 points and finished 5 of 8 from the field.

The Great Danes (6-6) were led in scoring by Amar'e Marshall with 19 points. DeMarr Langford Jr. and Kacper Klaczek both scored 14.

Drexel took the lead with 19:09 left in the first half and did not give it up. Magee led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-23 at the break.

___

