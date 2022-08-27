  • Oops!
Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa to have jury award reduced by $1 million after mistake discovered

Brent Schrotenboer, USA TODAY
  • Kobe Bryant
    Kobe Bryant
    American basketball player (1978–2020)
LOS ANGELES — The $16 million verdict that Vanessa Bryant was awarded by a federal jury on Wednesday is set to be reduced to $15 million after a juror discovered an error on the verdict form and informed the court about it.

Bryant, the widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, prevailed in her civil trial against Los Angeles County Wednesday after the jury of nine unanimously found the county liable for damages to her and her fellow plaintiff Chris Chester, who was awarded $15 million by the same jury.

“It was the nine jurors' intent that both plaintiffs Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester to be awarded equally,” U.S. District Judge John F. Walter noted in court Friday.

Bryant has agreed to this change. Her attorney, Luis Li, said in court Friday it was a “just result” that she got the same amount as Chester. Both had brought their cases to trial after filing lawsuits against the county several months after they each lost spouses and daughters in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Vanessa Bryant leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles on Wednesday after a jury sided with her and another plaintiff in a civil trial against Los Angeles County.
Their lawsuits were not about the crash itself but about what happened afterward. They accused county sheriff’s and fire department employees of sharing and displaying gruesome photos of their deceased loved ones’ remains from the crash scene without having a legitimate business reason to do so.

After an 11-day trial, the jury found this to be a violation of their constitutional rights. But after the verdict was read in court, one of the jurors advised the courtroom deputy that there was an error in the verdict form pertaining to Bryant.

In a jury note, the juror stated that Bryant should be awarded $1.5 million by the sheriff’s department for past emotional distress, not $2.5 million. The jury also awarded her $13.5 million in other damages for emotional distress. The change in the jury award means each is to be awarded $15 million.

Asked about the change in jury award Friday, Li responded with a statement.

“Throughout this case, Mrs. Bryant has sought only accountability," Li said. "She has never asked for a specific dollar amount and has trusted the jury to do justice.”

Walter said it was unnecessary to recall the jury in light of Bryant's agreement to accept $1 million less in emotional stress damages against the sheriff's department.

Li said Bryant intends for her award to go to the Mamba and Mambacita foundation to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy.

“From the beginning, Vanessa Bryant has sought only accountability, but our legal system does not permit her to force better policies, more training or officer discipline,” Li said in a statement Thursday. “Those measures are the responsibility of the Sheriff’s and Fire Departments – responsibilities that Mrs. Bryant’s efforts have exposed as woefully deficient, even giving amnesty to the wrongdoers.”

The county noted the photos were never posted online and were deleted shortly after the crash.

Li said it is Bryant’s hope that “this important civil rights case will put to a stop this abhorrent and callous behavior.”

Follow reporter Brent Schrotenboer @Schrotenboer. E-mail: bschrotenb@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vanessa Bryant: Kobe's widow gets $1 million less after jury error

