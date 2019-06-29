Kobe Bryant-produced ESPN+ show 'Detail' set to feature Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier holds his belts after defeating Derrick Lewis by submission during the second round of a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 230, early Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Not only is Daniel Cormier, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, one of the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial arts, he also has one of its most keen minds for the game.

His understanding of the game and ability to explain it simply and concisely have made him the top television analyst in the sport.

As a result, Cormier will host the first UFC edition of “Detail,” the series founded by former Lakers’ great Kobe Bryant’s Granity Studios, which to this point has examined in-depth athletes in basketball and football. Bryant himself hosted the basketball shows, while legendary Super Bowl-winning quarterback Peyton Manning did the football breakdowns.

The five-part UFC series of “Detail,” will debut on Monday on ESPN+ and will feature Cormier breaking down the skills and successes of Amanda Nunes. Nunes will defend her women’s bantamweight title on July 6 in the co-main event of UFC 239 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against top-rated Holly Holm.

Like Cormier, who also held the UFC’s light heavyweight belt before surrendering it, Nunes is a dual champion. She knocked out Cris “Cyborg” Justino in her last outing, taking just 51 seconds at UFC 232 to win the women’s featherweight crown.

Cormier will write the episodes and provide the analysis for each.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am about doing a UFC edition of ‘Detail,’ and expanding the show to a new MMA audience,” Cormier said. “When I first saw how Kobe breaks down NBA stars and how Peyton Manning explains the NFL, I knew that same kind of analysis applied perfectly to UFC. When you see a knockout or a submission, it’s exciting and fun to watch, but there is so much that goes into setting up that exciting result: So much technique; so much tactical expertise; so many hours of mental and physical development. I can’t wait to break it all down for UFC fans.”

After the debut episode analyzes Nunes, subsequent episodes will look at former featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor; welterweight champion Kamaru Usman; lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov; and interim middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Bryant said Cormier was a natural to do the show for UFC fans.

“‘Detail’ was designed to teach the next generation of greats how to strategize their sport by those who have already mastered it,” Bryant said in a statement. “There is no one better to teach MMA than DC. Not only is he one of the greatest to ever enter the Octagon, but his ability to communicate the how, why and what of UFC fights is unparalleled. Now that the UFC is available on ESPN+, expanding ‘Detail’ to support their coverage will help bring more insight to the tactics and strategy behind each fight.”

