Kobe Bryant-Signed Hardwood Floor from His Last Game at Staples Center Sells for $631K

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty

A piece of hardwood floor cut from the Staples Center and signed by Kobe Bryant sold in an auction for $631,000 this week.

The unique memorabilia was sold in a Heritage Auctions event and was signed by the late NBA legend after his historic last game with the Los Angeles Lakers on April 13, 2016.

Throughout his career, Bryant sported the jersey numbers eight and 24, which were both painted on the hardwood floor of the Staples Center. After his final game, where he scored 60 points in a victory over the Utah Jazz, Bryant signed his name inside the number eight.

View photos

Heritage Auctions

RELATED: LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant's Wife and Daughters After Game 2 Win in Black Mamba Jerseys

According to the auction house, the memorabilia consisted of four panels, each measuring four-by-eight feet, and "one of the most inspiring lots that Heritage has had the privilege to present to the collecting world."

Bidding for the floor began on Sept. 4 at $210,000, but was expected to fetch at least $500,000, CNN reported.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Heritage Auctions said that the seller plans to donate 10 percent of the proceeds to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

RELATED: Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs New Law Prompted by Images Allegedly Taken of Kobe Bryant Crash Site

Bryant, 41, died in a tragic January helicopter crash that also killed his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

The basketball legend played for the Lakers for his entire 20-year career. He made his debut with the team in 1996 after being drafted straight out of high school.

After this death, merchandise and memorabilia associated with Bryant has found its way to numerous auctions. In March, a towel that the late basketball player used during his final game with the Lakers sold for $33,077 during a virtual auction.