Kobe Bryant signed the floor after his final game. That memento is being auctioned

Kobe Bryant signs the No. 8 painted on the Staples Center floor following his final NBA game on April 13, 2016. (Heritage Auctions )

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant scored 60 points against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016, before declaring "Mamba out!" and calling it a career.

It was a special night in team history. And one fan can own a unique piece of it.

Before leaving the Staples Center floor for the final time as a player, Bryant autographed two portions of it — the parts decorated with the two jersey numbers he wore during his career, Nos. 8 and 24.

The signed No. 24 portion has been installed at the Lakers' practice facility in El Segundo. The signed No. 8 portion is available to the highest bidder through Heritage Auctions.

A portion of the Staple Center floor from Kobe Bryant's final game is up for bid from Heritage Auctions. (Heritage Auctions )

It's made up of four panels, each measuring 4x8 feet. The way those panels are laid out, the flooring more or less covers an area of 8x16 feet.

A look at the piece of flooring during Kobe Bryant's final game. (Heritage Auctions )

Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas.

A towel Bryant draped around his shoulders after his final game was auctioned off in March for more than $33,000. The current bid for the autographed flooring is $210,000 — and the amount is sure to climb before the auction closes on Oct. 3.

It might seem like a hefty price for a couple of pieces of trampled-on wood, but for one fan it will be a small price to pay for a special memento of a special player.