Kobe Bryant scored 81 points on this date in 2006, but James Harden's January is better

Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game occurred on this date 13 years ago. It came during a January 2006 run that is among the greatest months of singular offensive production in NBA history, if not the best ever from a guard. And James Harden’s January 2019 is better in almost every measure but the number 81.

For four decades, Bryant’s fellow Los Angeles Lakers legends Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain stood as the only players in league history to have averaged 40 points for a month. Then, from February 2003 to March 2007, Bryant achieved the feat four times, and his 43.4 points per game in January 2006 marked the highest such run. He did so on 47/40/90 shooting splits. Bryant scored 40 or more points seven times over that 13-game span, eclipsing 50 points three times, including the 81-point outing.

Through his first 10 games of 2019, Harden is on pace to join Bryant as the only other guard to hit that mark, averaging 43.7 points on 44/36/90 shooting splits. He has six 40-point games already, including a pair of 50-point games, and his Houston Rockets have four more games on the schedule this month.

James Harden is looking to join Kobe Bryant as the only other guard in NBA history to average 40 points for a month. (Getty Images)

Their production is similarly impressive when compared to their peers across the league. There are four other players averaging more than 30 points per game this month: Anthony Davis (32.6), Kawhi Leonard (31.6), Stephen Curry (30.9) and Blake Griffin (30.1). And there were three others doing so in January 2006: A 21-year-old LeBron James (32.8), Allen Iverson (32.3) and Tracy McGrady (31.5).

Harden’s team is 5-5 in this stretch, while the Lakers were 9-6 in January 2006. That’s where the cards fall in Bryant’s favor. Statistically speaking, Harden has been superior by almost every other measure.

Harden is scoring more per possession than Kobe

Let’s start with scoring efficiency. Their field-goal (Bryant 29.6, Harden 29.4) and free-throw (Bryant 13.4, Harden 13.3) attempts per game are almost identical during their respective runs. While Bryant was more accurate from the floor and 3-point line, Harden’s 62 true shooting percentage is still a tick higher than Bryant’s 61.1, only because Harden is shooting a staggering 17 3-pointers per game to Bryant’s 8.9. Were Bryant to attempt that many 3’s per game and maintain his shooting averages in January 2006, he would have scored 44.4 points per game, but considering he shot 34.7 percent from distance on the season, some regression would be expected if he doubled his distance-shooting load.

Harden’s Rockets are playing at a faster pace (100.02 possessions per game to the Lakers’ 93.07), but Bryant played three more minutes per game (41.6) than Harden is currently playing. Adjusted per 100 possessions, Harden’s 3-point heavy game is producing slightly more points than Bryant’s (53.8 to 52.4).

Harden is carrying a greater offensive load than Kobe

Where Harden separates himself is how their scoring fits into the entirety of their offensive games. Harden is using roughly 3 percent more possessions than Bryant was (43.7 usage rate to 40.9) and generating more than twice as many assists per game (8.3 to 4.1). Harden is creating another 29 points per game with his passing. Second Spectrum data does not go back that far, but Bryant was probably generating somewhere closer to 10 additional points per game. In addition to leading the league in scoring this month, Harden ranks fifth in assists. Bryant ranked 48th in assists in January 2006.

Per 100 possessions, Harden is averaging a 50-point triple-double (53.8 points, 10.2 assists and 10.2 rebounds) with 2.3 steals and 1.5 blocks this month. Absurd. Bryant averaged 52.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per 100 possessions in January 2006. Also absurd, only less so.

Who had the greater overall impact?

Harden’s more complete offensive game has the Rockets scoring 119.2 points per 100 possessions when he is on the floor this month, which exceeds the greatest season-long offensive rating in NBA history. The Lakers scored 112.7 points per 100 possessions with Bryant at the helm in January 2006, which would rank as the sixth-best offense this season if stretched team-wide for a few more months.

One could argue Bryant’s role on defense (he was in the midst of one of his nine First-Team All-Defensive campaigns) made for a greater overall impact, which is supported by the Lakers owning a net rating two points better in January 2006 than the Rockets this month. But in terms of a singular month-long offensive performance, no guard has ever been so statistically impressive as Harden. Now, if only he could add an 81-point game to the ledger. He’s got four more outings left in January.

