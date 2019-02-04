Kobe Bryant Says James Harden, Rockets Can't Win Championship With Current Style of Play

James Harden has pulled off an impressive Kobe Bryant impersonation over the last two months with 41.3 points per game since Dec. 8. But the Mamba himself is skeptical of Harden's scoring tear.

"I don't think that style is ever going to win a championship," Bryant told ESPN's Rachel Nichols on Monday. "But at the same time, you have to keep your team's head above water to win games."

The five-time champion didn't criticize Harden with his comments but expressed concern over Houston's style of play. He added optimism that balance will return to the Rockets' offense with Chris Paul returning to full health. Paul missed 17 games in December and January with a hamstring injury before he returned to Houston's lineup on Jan. 27.

[tweet: https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1092543503819857920]

Harden is averaging 36.3 points per game this season and leads the NBA. Bryant's career high came in 2005-06 when he averaged 35.4 points per game.