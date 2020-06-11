Kobe Bryant To Receive Emmy Governors Award For Philanthrophy, Community, Inspiration

Click here to read the full article.

The Television Academy today has named basketball legend Kobe Bryant as the recipient of the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award, recognizing his legacy of philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court.

The award is presented to an individual, company or organization that has made an outstanding, innovative, and visionary achievement in the arts, sciences or management of television, as well as a substantial contribution to the greater Los Angeles area.

Lakers legend Bryant was nominated for the posthumous honor by Spectrum SportsNet. He was a perennial all-star and won five championships over his 20-year career. He died in a helicopter crash in January.

After retiring from the Lakers, Bryant championed a number of worthy causes and critical issues, becoming an ambassador for women’s basketball, a mentor and youth advocate, and raised awareness of homelessness in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Area Governors Award will be presented during the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards streaming Saturday evening, July 18, 2020, at 7 PM PT at Emmys.com.

