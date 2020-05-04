Kobe Bryant Praises 'Big Brother' Michael Jordan in The Last Dance Appearance

The fifth episode of The Last Dance on Sunday began an appearance from Kobe Bryant, who gave an interview about Michael Jordan before the Jan. 26 helicopter crash took his life.

In a 1998 video, which was filmed at New York’s Madison Square Garden before the only NBA All-Star game Jordan and Bryant would face-off in, the Chicago Bulls star joked about the then-19-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star/

"That little Laker boy's gonna take everybody one-on-one," Jordan said, laughing with his Eastern conference teammates.

In that All-Star game, Jordan would go on to be named the MVP and outscore Bryant. And at the end of the fourth quarter, the two men would hug and tell one another, "I'll see you down the road."

Reflecting on the game, Bryant told the interviewer about playing against Jordan, whom he looked up to.

"It was a rough couple of years for me coming into the league because at the time the league was so much older; it’s not as young as it is today, so nobody was really thinking much of me," he said. "I was a kid that shot a bunch of air balls."

Speaking about their relationship on the court, Bryant recalled: "At that point, Michael provided a lot of guidance for me. Like, I had a question about shooting his turnaround shot so I asked him about it and he gave me a great, detailed answer but, on top of that, he said if you ever need anything, give me a call."

Also during his interview, Bryant called Jordan "my big brother," adding, "I truly hate having discussions about who would win one-on-one. You heard fans saying, 'Hey, Kob, you beat Michael one-on-one.' I feel like, what you get from me is from him."

The Hall of Famer poignantly noted, "I don't get five championships here without him because he guided me so much and gave so much great advice."

Bryant's cameo was especially heartbreaking as the episode aired nearly four months after his tragic death.

The NBA icon died at age 41 in a horrific helicopter crash alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in Calabasas, California.

Many NBA stars and basketball fans watching The Last Dance paid tribute to Bryant during the broadcast.

KOBE WAS MY MJ🙏🏽😢 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 4, 2020

😥😥😥😥 that intro just tore me apart man. Man I wish Kobe was here to see this man. Thank you for sharing that beautiful and special footage Mike! We miss you Bean❤️🙏🏽! #TheLastDance — Quinn Cook (@QCook323) May 4, 2020

It will never feel real Kobe isn't here with us.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 4, 2020

In February, Jordan, 57, tearfully spoke at the Staples Center memorial for Kobe and Gianna. "What he accomplished as a basketball player, as a businessman and a storyteller and as a father. In the game of basketball, and life as a parent, Kobe left nothing in the tank. He left it all on the floor," he said.

"It may be a surprise to people that Kobe and I were very close friends. He was like a little brother. Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe," Jordan continued.

"As I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be,” he recalled, joking, "To do that, you had to put up with the aggravation, the late-night calls or the dumb questions."

Jordan concluded, "When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died … those are the memories that we have to live with and we learn from. I promise you from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could."

The airing of the fifth episode came days after what would've been the 14th birthday of Kobe's daughter Gianna.

The Last Dance airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN.