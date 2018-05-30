Kobe Bryant jumping into LeBron James-Michael Jordan debate is wonderfully Kobe move

After LeBron James captured yet another Eastern Conference title on Sunday night, the conversation about the Cavs star turned, of course, to his legacy and what eight straight NBA Finals appearances means in the grand picture of his illustrious career. And you can bet when LeBron legacy chatter starts, Michael Jordan's name will be mentioned.

The LeBron vs. MJ debate won't disappear with James still going strong in Year 15, but it's hard to inject anything of substance into the discussion with all of the angles being beaten into the ground by analysts each day. If only we had someone with a few rings of his own to weigh in on the subject...

Oh, here's Kobe Bryant!

We can enjoy one without tearing down one. I love what he’s doing. Don’t debate what can’t be definitively won by anyone #enjoymy5 #enjoymj6 #enjoylbjquest — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 28, 2018

Bryant makes a valid point. The tendency to point toward Jordan any time James takes a step on a basketball court can suck all of the enjoyment out of watching the games in front of us. Yelling about which player deserves the G.O.A.T. tag quickly becomes an exercise in futility.

But the much funnier part of Bryant's tweet is how he framed it. He sneaks in the #enjoymy5 hashtag just to remind NBA fans exactly what he did during his 20-season run with the Lakers. It's a subtle, extremely Kobe move, and it's absolutely terrific.

He doesn't really fit in the LeBron vs. MJ debate (for reasons explained here), but why should that stop him? This is the kind of confidence that allowed him to make some of the most difficult shots we've ever seen.

It also opened the door for a pretty solid burn, though. But hey, it was still better than anything on FS1!