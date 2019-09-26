Kobe Bryant held invite-only camp in Southern California for Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and more

A number of big NBA names went to Kobe Bryant’s invite-only camp last month in Thousand Oaks, California. (Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Kobe Bryant still knows his basketball — and some of the NBA’s biggest names are still jumping at the chance to learn from the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Bryant held an invite-only camp for a few days last month at his Mamba Sports Academy facility in Southern California, according to Marc Stein of The New York Times. Bryant invited several big names to workout — including Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Kyrie Irving — and reportedly worked with them on strength training, on-court training and video work.

According to Stein, a number of other NBA stars went to Bryant’s camp, too, including Jamal Murray, Isaiah Thomas, John Collins, Buddy Hield, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jordan Clarkson.

There aren’t many better to learn from than Bryant. The five-time NBA champion wrapped up his 20-year playing career in 2016, and is undoubtedly one of the best to ever play the game.

Working out with him for a few days could only help the slew of players who attended the camp as they prepare for the 2019-20 season. If nothing else, it certainly wouldn’t hurt.

