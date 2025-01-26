Kobe Bryant death anniversary: Lakers, WNBA, sports world remember NBA icon five years after his tragic passing

Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven others, were killed in a helicopter crash in 2020

A mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna was painted in Los Angeles soon after the deadly helicopter crash in 2020. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Five years ago on Sunday, the basketball world lost a giant. On Jan. 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a tragic helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles.

Five years without Kobe and Gigi 💔 pic.twitter.com/oFgjZSDv5U — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 26, 2025

Kobe Bryant, who spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Lakers, made an indelible impact on both his team and the area throughout his life. Kobe Bryant, an 18-time All-Star, led the team to five NBA championships in a 10-year span, earning NBA MVP in 2008. His "Mamba mentality" is referenced by male and female basketball players at all levels, who strive to achieve the driven mindset of the late guard.

On Sunday, the Lakers paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant, five years later.

Always in our hearts 💜 pic.twitter.com/gjkRboWvtH — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2025

Kobe Bryant's impact was not only felt by the Lakers — it reverberated throughout the NBA. The Golden State Warriors has their own tribute to the Lakers great on Sunday.

Mamba Forever.



On the five-year anniversary of his passing, we remember Kobe Bryant 💛 pic.twitter.com/N4kxxoMT39 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 26, 2025

NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke more about Kobe Bryant's widespread impact in a statement on Sunday.

"Kobe Bryant continues to serve as an inspiration to aspiring and current NBA and WNBA players, young athletes playing at all levels and those who are motivated solely by his relentless pursuit of excellence," Silver said. "Out thoughts today are with Vanessa and the Bryant family as we remember Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, with whom he shared a special bond around a profound love of the game of basketball."

Kobe and Gianna Bryant were not the only victims of the crash. The Players' Tribune made an effort to honor all nine victims: Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and Ara Zobayan.

For Kobe, Gianna, John, Keri, Alyssa, Christina, Sarah, Payton and Ara. 💜 pic.twitter.com/2utMUNsAMX — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 26, 2025

Among many things, Kobe Bryant is remembered as a champion of women's basketball. He was known for attending women's basketball games, both college and WNBA, with his daughter Gianna. Kobe was involved in Gianna's basketball career and coached her youth team; Gianna planned to play for the UConn Huskies when she reached college, with the WNBA expected to follow.

After tragedy, the WNBA honored the three youth players — Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester — who died in the crash as honorary draftees in the 2020 draft. On Sunday, the league reiterated that honor.

Today we remember our 2020 honorary draftees Alyssa Altobelli, Gianna Bryant, and Payton Chester 🧡 pic.twitter.com/HmoHJYoLqk — WNBA (@WNBA) January 26, 2025

Several WNBA players competing in the Unrivaled three-on-three league told the Associated Press about the impact that Kobe Bryant had on them and their sport. Unrivaled, which is currently in its inaugural season, is an ambitious offseason league started by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

“We carry this on for him,” Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, who plays for the Phantom in Unrivaled, told the Associated Press. “He would be so proud of this league. He would be proud of ’Phee and Stewie. I know that he’s looking down and hopefully he’s smiling and is proud of us.”

Former Chicago Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon, who coaches the Unrivaled team Vinyl BC, also spoke about Kobe Bryant's influence on the women's game.

“I think a lot of people started to follow behind Kobe because he recognized our gift and our talent and how special it really is,” Weatherspoon told the Associated Press. “And his daughter was right there as well.”

(AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker, File)

Beyond women's sports, Kobe Bryant was also a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, and a fan of several European soccer teams. One of those teams, AC Milan, commemorated the late guard on social media.

Forever loved, always missed. Kobe Bryant. 🐍⚫#SempreKobe ❤️🖤 — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 26, 2025

In an example of Kobe Bryant's impact beyond basketball, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson posted a photo of Kobe and Gianna, paying tribute to the tragic anniversary.

Kobe & Gigi ❤️🙏🏾



Psalm 147:3 “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” pic.twitter.com/6qWurwsph8 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 26, 2025

Although Sunday marked a difficult anniversary, the basketball world has been contemplating Kobe Bryant's legacy throughout the past five years. Multiple NBA stars spoke with Yahoo Sports last year about the Black Mamba's impact, ahead of the fourth anniversary of the Lakers star's passing.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports that Kobe Bryant had challenged him to go for league MVP. The Greek forward later won the honor twice, back-to-back in 2019 and 2020, and credited the Mamba mentality as an element in his success.

“It just made me believe a guy like him could believe I could compete for MVP,” Antetokounmpo told Yahoo Sports. “I was amazed. I worked extremely hard, I always worked hard, but it was extra motivation. Because it was somebody I looked up to. I always played with a chip on my shoulder, like the world was against me.”

“He was one of a kind, there was nobody else like him. A lot of guys wanna play like him, but there will never be another Kob,” Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards told Yahoo Sports. “But I’m happy to be in the same position as him, because to me he’s the second-greatest shooting guard of all time, behind Mike. It’s great to be in that quote-unquote tree.”

Edwards was drafted by the Timberwolves less than a year after Kobe Bryant's death. The young Minnesota star told Yahoo Sports that he would have loved for the late guard to have been a mentor.

“I definitely wish he could’ve been a mentor to me,” Edwards said. “He was that to a lot of people who are playing today. But unfortunately, things happen.”