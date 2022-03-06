Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game shooting shirt sold for $277,000 at auction
Kobe Bryant’s shooting shirt from his iconic 81-point game just sold for a massive $277,000 at auction — and the lucky buyer also got a one-of-one NFT that came with it. The shirt is a one-of-a-kind piece … not only was it worn by the Mamba before he scored the 2nd-most points ever in an NBA game (back in 2006), experts at Sotheby’s tell TMZ Sports it’s the ONLY worn piece from that game on the market. We’re told it was worn six other times by Kobe, too — including in the 2006 playoffs.
Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com
More on this storyline
The lucky buyer is David Kohler, President of SCP Auctions and owner of one of the largest private Lakers memorabilia collections in the world, and he said after the sale he’s pumped to now own the item. “After collecting Kobe Bryant memorabilia throughout many years, I am thrilled and honored to add this very special artifact from one of the most significant games in NBA history to my collection,” Kohler said. -via TMZ.com / March 6, 2022