Kobe Brown leads shorthanded Mizzou Tigers in upset against No. 15 Alabama

Lila Bromberg
The Missouri men’s basketball team had been blown out each time it faced a formidable opponent this season. So, down two players and coming off a week disrupted by a COVID-19 outbreak, it seemed almost certain it would be more of the same against No. 15 Alabama.

But college basketball has a magical way of defying what’s expected. And that’s exactly what happened on Saturday, in no small part thanks to Kobe Brown, as the Tigers pulled off a massive 92-86 upset over the Crimson Tide (11-4, 2-1 SEC) at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou (7-7, 1-1 SEC) hadn’t played in a game in 10 days. The Tigers had a few players test positive for COVID-19 last weekend, and those cases combined with contact tracing forced them to postpone a contest against Mississippi State on Wednesday. They were limited in practice throughout the week, not even able to practice five-on-five because of health and safety protocols.

The COVID-19 issues carried over to Saturday as well. The Tigers were missing two of their primary ball handlers in Amari Davis and Anton Brookshire, making the upset all the more impressive. “Boogie” Coleman started at point guard.

Missouri entered the contest shooting 23.8% from beyond the arc on the season — the second-worst three-point percentage among all 358 Division-I teams — but made 9 of 24 (37.5%) three-pointers against Alabama. The Tigers scored more points than they had in any game this season and also had a season-high 19 assists.

Brown led Mizzou with a career-high 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting, along with 13 rebounds and four assists for his fifth double-double of the season.

Coleman had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while guards Javon Pickett and DaJuan Gordon each scorded 15 points.

Mizzou has struggled in first halves throughout the season, but that surely wasn’t the case Saturday.

The Tigers went on a 9-0 run to start the contest, with six of those points coming from Brown.

The Crimson Tide missed a lot of easy shots in those opening minutes, making just 1 of its first 8 from the floor. But once Alabama found its groove, the Tide quickly demolished Missouri’s lead. Alabama went on 14-2 run in a little over three minutes and took a 14-11 advantage with around 14 minutes left in the half.

The first 10 minutes of the half proved to be a back-and-forth affair of runs, as Mizzou struck back with a 8-0 spurt.

But the Tigers’ surefire shooting start wavered throughout the half as Alabama only continued to get hotter. The Crimson Tide made 8 of 10 shots across the last seven minutes.

Missouri trailed 43-40 at the break, though, and was right in it with one of the best teams in the SEC.

Sensing the chance for a big upset, the Tigers were aggressive to open the second half. They were back on top within a few minutes.

Around five minutes into the period, Pickett maneuvered around multiple defenders and scored on a hook shot in the paint, drawing a foul in the process. Once the shot fell through, Pickett, a senior, proceeded to dance in celebration, waving imaginary guns in the air. He then made the shot at the line, capping off a 7-0 run and giving Mizzou a 57-49 lead.

A few minutes later, Pickett grabbed a loose ball on the defensive end and sprinted down the court to create a fastbreak opportunity. He threw a bounce pass into the paint to Brown, who scored an easy layup that gave Missouri its biggest lead at 61-51.

By the under-12 timeout, the Tigers had a 13-point lead. They scored an impressive 1.857 points per possession in the first eight-plus minutes of the half.

Missouri had tapped into a level of confidence and ease on offense that had been nowhere to be found for much of this season.

Alabama made a push late, bringing the game as close as four points in the final seconds, but Mizzou was able to hold on for the victory.

Next up for Missouri is a road game at Arkansas, set for Wednesday. The contest is set to air at 8 p.m. Central time on the SEC Network.

