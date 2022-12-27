Kobe Brown’s big game for Missouri Tigers vs. Illinois earns national honor
One of Kobe Brown’s best games in a Missouri uniform earned him a national player of the week honor.
Brown was named Lute Olson Player of the Week for his 31-point performance against then-No. 16 Illinois in St. Louis last week.
The scoring output was a career-high and Brown and so were his eight assists. Brown also chipped in five rebounds and four steals in the 93-71 triumph.
The 31 points were the most by a Missouri player in a Braggin’ Rights game.
The victory improved Missouri’s record to 11-1, and the Tigers take on No. 19 Kentucky at Mizzou Arena on Wednesday. Missouri is also receiving votes in the latest AP Top 25.
Brown, a 6-7 senior, is averaging 14.4 points and a team-best 5.7 rebounds. He’s also making 44.4 percent of his three-pointers.