Kobbie Mainoo shines as Man Utd beat FCSB to seal Europa League last-16 spot

Kobbie Mainoo set up one and scored the other as Manchester United booked their place in the Europa League round of 16 with a 2-0 victory against FCSB in Romania.

There have been some bumps in the road during a continental campaign that started sloppily under Erik ten Hag but ended with Ruben Amorim overseeing five straight wins.

United were already assured of a place in knockout phase ahead of the trip to Bucharest, but second-half goals from Diogo Dalot and Mainoo ensured they avoid the play-offs and progress straight to the last 16.

The Red Devils finish third in the new-look 36-team league phase having gone through their eight Europa League matches unbeaten.

Amorim said on the eve of the match that skipping February’s knockout fixtures would be “massive” given it clears two midweeks, giving him the training time he has craved since arriving in November.

Mainoo was the star man at the sold-out Arena Nationala, where he followed a lively first-half display with a fine cross that allowed Dalot a simple finish in the 60th minute.

The 19-year-old coolly added United’s second when converting substitute Alejandro Garnacho’s cross eight minutes later to settle any nerves and a seal a third straight win in all competitions.

Diogo Dalot opened the scoring for Manchester United (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

It proved an all too rare straightforward win for United in Europe, although there was an early scare in Bucharest.

Rusty Tyrell Malacia was booked for a clumsy challenge, with Risto Radunovic’s tantalising free-kick turned just across the face of goal by stretching Mihai Popescu.

That 10th-minute let-off jolted United into life and Mainoo met a clipped Lisandro Martinez with an expert flick away from attention before failing with a close-range effort.

FCSB goalkeeper Stefan Tarnovanu batted away a Christian Eriksen snapshot soon after, before Mainoo met a Rasmus Hojlund cutback with an effort that missed the target.

A laser pen began to be aimed at the visiting players as Martinez wasted a free-kick, with Hojlund getting a tame header in goal as a forgettable first half petered out.

United looked in control but lacking an attacking threat, leading Amorim to replace Toby Collyer and Malacia with Amad Diallo and Garnacho at the break.

The latter so nearly made a dream introduction, racing onto a loose backpass inside 80 seconds of the restart and hitting a low shot that clipped the outside of the far post.

The frame of the goal was struck again in the 59th minute as skipper Bruno Fernandes saw a spectacular effort hit the bar, but United would not have to wait much longer for the opener.

Alejandro Garnacho made a positive impact as a half-time substitute for Manchester United (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

Amorim’s side kept FCSB penned back and Eriksen nodded a Diallo throw-in onto Mainoo, who followed a smart drop of the shoulder with a low ball from the right for Dalot to tap in at the far post.

But United rarely do things the easy way and three minutes later their 3,000 supporters were holding their breath as FCSB threatened a leveller.

Daniel Birligea saw a 25-yard shot thunder off the underside of the bar and Florin Tanase missed a glorious follow-up opportunity unaware he was offside.

But there was to be no slip up in Romania, where Dalot regained the ball after giving it away as a fine team move continued and Garnacho pulled back for Mainoo to score.

Hojlund slammed into the side-netting shortly after a fan ran onto the pitch to get a selfie with Garnacho as United sought a third goal.

United keeper Altay Bayindir denied Alexandru Baluta at his near post as FCSB strived for a late comeback, with Casemiro, Fernandes and Matthijs de Ligt having chances to add gloss at the other end.