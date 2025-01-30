Kobbie Mainoo: Ruben Amorim agrees with pundit as 'brilliant' Manchester United star shines in new role

Impact: Kobbie Mainoo inspired Manchester United to victory against FCSB. (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Kobbie Mainoo’s best position for Manchester United team is as a number 10, according to Robbie Savage.

Mainoo scored one as created the other for Diogo Dalot as the Red Devils beat FCSB 2-0 on Thursday night to qualify for the Europa League last 16.

The midfielder was one of five players brought into the Man Utd starting XI against the Romanian side but operated much further up the pitch than usual and the slight tweak ultimately paid off.

Aside from Mainoo’s goal contributions, he twice went close to scoring in the first-half and was generally at the heart of United’s best attacking moments.

Such was his impressive performance that TNT Sports pundit Savage singled him out for praise: "Kobbie Mainoo as a 10, I think that's his best position personally, in those tight areas as a 10 that's where I think he's at his best.

"I don't think he's a six in this Manchester United team,” Savage added. "The argument is 'is he a 10, is he creative enough to be a 10?' 'Is he defensively-minded enough to be a six?'

"I think he has to play in a three, obviously Manchester United don't play that, he's probably an eight.

Kobbie Mainoo with a smooth finish to extend Man United's lead 😮‍💨



He has a goal and assist in his first start in attacking midfield under Ruben Amorim 👏



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/85JM9aoSCd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 30, 2025

"I think Kobbie Mainoo, for me is a 10 in that team, but he can play as a six, of course he can, I think in tighter areas he's really good.

"You see the run in the first-half when he had the volley, he had the chance over the bar, he's created a goal, he's scored a goal, I thought Kobbie Mainoo was brilliant tonight."

Man United boss Ruben Amorim agreed with Savage in regards to Mainoo’s performance in a more advanced midfield role.

“Kobbie in that position played really well, with more freedom, with not so much responsibility running back all the time,” he told TNT Sports.”