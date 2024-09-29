Kobbie Mainoo joins Harry Maguire in the injury list after Tottenham game



An abysmal Manchester United were put to the sword by Tottenham Hotspur as they lost 0-3 in their Premier League game at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The result heaps further pressure on Erik ten Hag with the team sitting just four points off the drop zone while losing their third game of the league season.

Bruno Fernandes’ direct red card will be another potential obstacle for the manager to cross in the coming games while the usually reliable Lisandro Martinez has also endured a difficult start to the season.

The Dutchman, who had played Harry Maguire alongside the Argentine for the Europa League game against FC Twente last week, had no choice but to bring in summer recruit Matthijs de Ligt on Sunday.

Maguire injury

The England international suffered an injury during training and was declared unfit to play any part in the match versus Spurs.

The former Leicester City star has featured in seven out of the eight previous games this season and while he arrived at the Theatre of Dreams before kickoff, he was not part of the matchday squad.

Even without Maguire, United fans would have hoped for a better outcome especially as the visitors also did not have their own talisman, Son Heung-min due to injury. But it was a night to forget for the Red Devils.

Victor Lindelof made it to the bench for the first time this season after recently regaining fitness after a pre-season toe injury.

Following back-to-back 0-3 losses at Old Trafford in the league, United’s current goal difference stands at an abhorrent minus three after six games.

And Maguire’s injury comes at the worst possible time as the manager needs all hands on deck if he is to survive till the resumption of club football after the upcoming international break.

Further injuries

If Sunday’s result was not bad enough, Kobbie Mainoo also limped off in the first half while Mason Mount suffered a deep gash on the head which forced the management to bring him off towards the closing stages of the match as well.

“I can’t say in this moment,” Ten Hag told MUTV. “I have to find out but, of course, when a player is coming off before half-time already, then there are some concerns.

“Also, I have seen how Mason came off. He was bleeding so it’s clear there are some problems there and we have to see how they recover in the coming days.”

Mount has since revealed on social media that he is fine and is expected to be fit for the next set of games.

With Fernandes unavailable for three games, the Dutch boss will be praying that Mainoo’s issue is not too serious owing to his importance to the midfield set-up.

United next play Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the league and as things stand, a positive outcome is not expected by the most optimistic of fans.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

