Kobbie Mainoo called up to England senior squad to continue meteoric rise

Kobbie Mainoo has been rewarded for his impressive Manchester United performances - Getty Images/Eddie Keogh

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the first time.

The 18-year-old, who has enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season at Old Trafford, had originally been named in the England Under-21 squad.

But Southgate has now opted to promote Mainoo to the senior squad ahead of their forthcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium in apparent recognition of his impressive form for United.

Mainoo has previously represented England at Under-17 through to Under-19 level and has now been parachuted into the seniors.

All other 25 England players reported to St George’s Park on Tuesday. England face Brazil at Wembley on Saturday and Belgium at the same venue three days later.

Mainoo’s call-up raises the possibility of the United midfielder potentially gatecrashing Southgate’s squad for the European Championship finals in Germany this summer, when England are expected to be among the tournament favourites.

He again demonstrated his maturity and quality in United’s dramatic 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The teenager, who hails from Stockport, Greater Manchester, has made 14 Premier League starts for United this season and appeared in 20 games all told this term, despite missing the first three months owing to an injury sustained in pre-season.

Mainoo suffered an ankle problem after colliding with Rodrygo during United’s pre-season match against Real Madrid in Houston in late July in a blow to both the player and manager Erik ten Hag, who had earmarked an important role for the player.

Mainoo has since looked like a man determined to make up for lost time by producing a series of accomplished displays, despite United’s difficulties this season, and together with Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund offers hope of a brighter future at the club.