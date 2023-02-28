Kobach sues energy company for natural gas price manipulation during 2021 winter storm

Katie Bernard
·2 min read

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach is suing a national energy company that serves as a middleman to Kansas natural gas companies for market manipulation during 2021’s winter storm Uri.

In a lawsuit filed in Shawnee County Court against Macquarie Energy earlier this month, Kobach claims that on Feb. 17, 2021, Macquarie purchased natural gas from the state’s primary supplier, Southern Star, at the highest rate ever paid to the company.

As a result, Kobach argues, the price Macquarie charged its clients — including several major Kansas natural gas companies — was artificially inflated and that cost was passed onto Kansas customers to the tune of more than $50 million.

“Macquarie goosed its net trading revenues profits by tens of millions of dollars – at a minimum – by materially inflating the benchmark February 17, 2021 Southern Star Gas Daily price,” the lawsuit said. It later notes that the company’s net profit projects for the year went up 10% after the storm.

Macquarie Energy declined to comment citing pending litigation.

The company is a provider for Atmos Energy, Black Hills Energy and Kansas Gas Service among others.

In the wake of the 2021 winter storm, all three companies began charging customers additional costs to help recoup their losses.

Kobach is asking the Shawnee County District Court to find that Macquire violated the Commodity Exchange Act and require them to pay damages for the violations.

Price manipulation by energy companies has been the focus of numerous lawsuits and investigations since the 2021 winter storm that swept through the Midwest resulting in increased energy usages, severe supply chain disruptions and rolling blackouts.

During the 2022 gubernatorial race, Republican nominee Derek Schmidt, Kobach’s predecessor as attorney general, was consistently criticized by Democrats for not acting quicker in his investigation of price gouging in Kansas. In September, he told the Topeka Capital-Journal that the investigation was ongoing.

Latest Stories

  • Fox anchor says network is blocking him from reporting on Dominion texts

    ‘I believe I should be covering it, it’s a major media story’

  • Indigenous chiefs across Canada laud the pending approval of $2.8B settlement deal

    VANCOUVER — First Nations leaders are voicing their formal support in Federal Court for a $2.8-billion settlement agreement to a class-action residential schools lawsuit. Former Tk'emlups te Secwepemc chief Shane Gottfriedson told the Federal Court judge in Vancouver that reaching the settlement with the federal government "means everything" to him. Gottfriedson said it was "about time Canada steps aside" and let First Nations themselves decide how to mitigate the harms done by residential schoo

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure out if you can make a move in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.

  • Watch for oil demand to soar to record highs this year and drive crude back up to $100, top energy trader says

    "The prospect of higher prices in the second half of the year, in the sort of $90-$100 range, is a real possibility," Vitol's chief executive said Monday.

  • Dan Snyder reportedly used Commanders like 'personal piggy bank,' accused of fraud over $55M secret loan

    Snyder allegedly charged his own team a $4.5 million "advertising fee" after he put their logo on his private jet.

  • Metal tycoon sued over missing $577 million in nickel told cargo inspectors he'd had a heart attack, report says

    Prateek Gupta, whose nickel shipments to Trafigura allegedly contained no nickel, is accused of using several techniques to avoid inspection of his cargo.

  • 107,000 vehicles recalled by Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Check latest car recalls

    Hyundai, Mercdes-Benz and BMW are recalling new model vehicles in the latest string of car recalls. Check affected cars here.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • 'Like starting a new life': Refugees arrive as skilled workers under expanding pilot

    TORONTO — Mulham Alkhalil has been working for a high-end furniture manufacturer in Toronto since arriving in Canada last year from Syria via Libya. The 40-year-old, whose job involves operating a computer-assisted furniture cutting and engraving machine, fled Syria in 2012 because he didn't want to get involved in the country's ongoing war by being drafted to compulsory military service. He first went to Libya but said he wasn't able to find long-term stability there after that country's civil

  • Norfolk Southern Accused of Trying to Destroy Evidence of Ohio Wreck

    (Bloomberg) -- Norfolk Southern Corp. adjusted its plan to remove wrecked rail cars from a derailment that spewed potentially poisonous gas over an Ohio town after lawyers for residents complained that the company was trying to destroy evidence of its liability.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeApple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit

  • Exclusive-Canada's Baytex Energy nears $2.5 billion deal for U.S. peer Ranger Oil -sources

    Canadian oil and gas producer Baytex Energy Corp is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. peer Ranger Oil Corp for around $2.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Calgary, Alberta-based Baytex will pay a mixture of cash and stock to buy Ranger at a small premium to its current market value of $1.8 billion. The transaction will significantly boost Baytex's presence in South Texas' Eagle Ford shale basin, which currently represents around 30% of its total production, according to its website.

  • Indian buyers for Russia's oil are drowning in price-cap paperwork and that could hit Moscow's sales, report says

    Indian buyers of Russian crude oil are drowning in paperwork demanded under the G7 price cap, and that could dent Moscow's sales, Bloomberg reported.

  • First Nations in N.B. sign agreement with one forestry company named in title claim

    FREDERICTON — Six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick have signed a memorandum of understanding with one of the companies named in a major lawsuit filed by the First Nations, who are seeking to reclaim title over large swaths of the province. The agreement in principle with forestry company AV Group NB outlines a path for a forest co-management model and for other economic development opportunities, representatives for the six nations said Tuesday. "It's much more of a symbolic gesture," sai

  • What we know: Making sense of the latest bombshell reports on Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

    Two reports in a span of 12 hours have shed new light on the messy dispute between Commanders owner Daniel Snyder and his former minority partners.

  • Analysis-CATL's 'price war' shows its power, and China's EV edge

    CATL, the world's largest battery maker, has offered to cut costs for Chinese automakers, a move that demonstrates its market power and could also widen China's cost advantage in electric vehicles. China's CATL has offered smaller domestic electric-vehicle makers discounted prices on batteries, according to four people with knowledge of the terms. The discount offers included a clause that shocked the auto industry after a year of rising prices: a built-in assumption that prices of lithium carbonate, a key component in auto batteries, would more than halve, three of the people said.

  • 14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement

    You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To...

  • Some traditional lands to return to Wolastoqey Nation, agreement signed

    A New Brunswick forestry company is agreeing to transfer a parcel of land to Wolastoqey communities in the province and allow their members input into their forest management practices. The agreement is part of a memorandum of understanding signed between the Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick and AV Nackawic, one of the province's largest forestry companies with operations in Nackawic and Atholville. The Wolastoqey Nation in New Brunswick represents the Matawaskiye (Madawaska), Wotstak (Woodsto

  • UPDATE 2-3D printer company to pay U.S. up to $27 mln for violating export curbs to China

    WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - 3D Systems Corp on Monday agreed to pay up to $27 million to settle with the U.S. for illegally exporting to China controlled design drawings for military electronics and spacecraft, among other violations. Rock Hill, South Carolina-based 3D Systems, which provides 3D printing and other services to customers in the U.S. and abroad, emailed design documents, blueprints and technical specification to Quickparts.com, Inc., its then-subsidiary's office in China for price quotes, the Commerce Department said. The emails included design drawings for aerospace technology that required U.S. export licenses.

  • Abu Dhabi's IPIC and Aabar to pay Malaysia $1.8 billion to settle 1MDB dispute

    Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Co (IPIC) and its unit Aabar Investments PJS have agreed to pay $1.8 billion to settle a legal dispute over the scandal at Malaysian state fund 1MDB, Malaysia's finance ministry said on Monday. Malaysia in 2018 had filed a challenge in a London court against a settlement agreement between 1MDB and IPIC that had been negotiated a year earlier during the premiership of former leader Najib Razak.

  • Cuba's top cigar maker puffs out more sales

    STORY: Sales at Cuban cigar maker Habanos rose last year.That was driven largely by growth in Europe, which made up more than half the company's sales.Buyers in the Asia-Pacific region also showed a taste for one of Cuba's most famous exports.Habanos called China the 'driving force' behind sales there.Jose Maria Lopez is co-chair of Habanos."Europe continues to consolidate its position as the world's leading region for Habanos, accounting for 54% of the world's sales. One of the major areas that we all know, which has grown in recent years is the Asia-Pacific region, which continues to increase its global weight and has now reached 19% of Habanos' worldwide sales turnover in value terms."Habanos said Monday (February 27) that sales rose 2% overall on the previous year, hitting $545 million. The cigar company said it has 40% of the global premium tobacco market.It's known for brands such as Cohiba and Montecristo. Luis Sanchez is the firm's co-chair."Of course with all the initiatives we have in terms of product and experience we provide to all cigar lovers, we are sure this year, we will even manage to surpass what we achieved in 2022."Habanos has had to recover from the effects of the health crisis.And it also faced severe disruption made by Hurricane Ian, which struck the main tobacco-producing region in Cuba.