‘Koala wars’: NSW environment minister refuses to publicly support government forestry bill

The New South Wales environment minister, James Griffin, has refused to publicly support a Coalition bill making it easier for landowners to destroy koala habitat amid calls for moderate MPs to cross the floor over the Nationals’ legislation.

The proposed law – introduced to parliament this week by the agriculture minister, Dugald Saunders – would strip councils of their powers to regulate native forestry operations on private land.

On Thursday, Labor told Guardian Australia it would not support the changes to the private native forestry bill, citing ecological concerns and a lack of community consultation.

Asked three times during question time about the bill – and once explicitly if he supported it – Griffin would not answer and instead spruiked the government’s environmental record.

In a joint statement, the opposition’s environment spokesperson, Penny Sharpe, and natural resources spokesperson, Courtney Houssos, accused the government of rushing the legislation through in the final six sitting days of the parliamentary term.

“This bill does not provide a considered response to the many issues confronting the timber industry or a clear strategy for its future,” they said.

“This bill has not had any consultation with key stakeholders, in particular local government, who it directly affects. Labor also opposes this bill because it weakens environment protection for biodiversity, in particular for koalas.”

Local Government NSW has already taken aim at the bill, calling it a “repeat of the infamous ‘koala wars’ of 2020” and saying it had been rushed.

Independent MPs, including Justin Field and Alex Greenwich, and teal-styled candidates, including Karen Freyer in Vaucluse, jumped to oppose it, saying it would be a key campaign issue at the March poll.

The Coalition can likely count on the support of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party and One Nation, meaning the bill would pass if all government MPs vote in favour.

But former Liberal MP Catherine Cusack has urged moderate Liberals to take a stand against the bill and cross the floor.

“Moderate Liberals should be crossing the floor because this is a complete betrayal of what the overwhelming majority of Liberal voters would expect of their elected MPs,” she said.

“It’s about time they started standing up for what the community wants, not what the National party wants.”

Cusack, who was a vocal opponent of the bill in its former iteration when she was still in parliament, vowed to door-knock and letter-drop in Griffin’s seat of Manly “so that everyone is in no doubt at all” over his role in the legislation.

Under environmental planning laws, councils have the power to require landowners to obtain a development approval if they wish to undertake logging on their properties.

Saunders’ proposal would remove that power from councils, which Field said would open up more industrial native forest logging on private land, including in koala habitat.

Labor called on the government to instead respond to the timber inquiry report that was tabled last month.

“The last few years have been devastating for the forestry industry, confronting natural disasters of fire and floods,” Sharpe and Houssos said in their joint statement.

“The upper house inquiry into the timber industry ran for 18 months, made 11 findings and 24 recommendations for action.

“Instead of rushing through this bill, the government should release its response to the timber inquiry, outlining a broad plan for the future of the timber industry and forest products.”

The premier, Dominic Perrottet, has insisted the plan had been supported “unanimously” in the cabinet room.

“It shows a government working together in coalition that balances the needs to provide farmers with support for renewable faming efforts, at the same time protecting koalas’ natural habitat,” he said on Wednesday.