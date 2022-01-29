As koala populations dwindle, Australia pledges $35 million to help preserve the species

Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Australia will spend an additional $35 million in the next four years to protect koala habitat after the catastrophic 2020 bushfires, the government said on Saturday.

The additional funds will further support the national koala recovery plan set after the bushfires. Koala populations in New South Wales have declined 33-61% since 2001 and at least 6,400 were killed in the bushfires, Australian news outlet SBS News reported.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the news outlet the funds, $50 million in Australian dollars, will go to initiatives such as restoring habitat, monitoring populations and boosting research into koala health.

Koalas and vaccinations: Chlamydia is rapidly spreading among Australia's koalas. Now, they're getting vaccinated.

'In rapid decline': Australia has lost 30% of its koalas in just 3 years, foundation says

“Koalas are one of Australia’s most loved and best recognized icons … and we are committed to protecting them for generations to come,” Morrison told ABC (Australian Broadcasting Company) News.

Since 2018, the Australian Koala Foundation found there has been a 30% decline in koala populations across the country. Koala populations have dropped from between 45,745 and 82,170 in 2018 to between 32,065 and 57,920 in 2021. The worst decline was seen in New South Wales where the population dropped by 41%.

A study commissioned by the World Wildlife Fund estimated that more than 60,000 koalas had been killed, injured or affected in some way by bushfires in 2019 and 2020.

Local organizations argue that bigger steps must be taken to help the dwindling koala population.

"They're on the road to extinction with population numbers dwindling and their habitat disappearing but pouring money into the problem isn't going to solve anything unless we address the root cause of their decline which is habitat loss and climate change," International Fund for Animal Welfare campaign manager Josey Sharrad told SBS News.

