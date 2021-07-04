Ko leads at Old American after bogey-free 32-hole day

  • Jin Young Ko hits off the second tee during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    1/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Jin Young Ko hits off the second tee during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
  • Jin Young Ko waves to the gallery after sinking her putt on the first green during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    2/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Jin Young Ko waves to the gallery after sinking her putt on the first green during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
  • Spectators holds signs for Jin Young Ko as golfers play on the second green during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    3/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Spectators holds signs for Jin Young Ko as golfers play on the second green during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Esther Henseleit hits off the sixth tee during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    4/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Esther Henseleit hits off the sixth tee during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
  • Matilda Castren hits off the second tee during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    5/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Matilda Castren hits off the second tee during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
  • Matilda Castren hits off the third tee during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    6/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Matilda Castren hits off the third tee during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Matilda Castren hits off the second fairway during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    7/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Matilda Castren hits off the second fairway during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
  • Jin Young Ko hits on the first hole during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    8/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Jin Young Ko hits on the first hole during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
  • Eshter Henseleit putts on the eighth green during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
    9/9

    LPGA Tour Golf

    Eshter Henseleit putts on the eighth green during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Jin Young Ko hits off the second tee during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Jin Young Ko waves to the gallery after sinking her putt on the first green during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Spectators holds signs for Jin Young Ko as golfers play on the second green during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Esther Henseleit hits off the sixth tee during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Matilda Castren hits off the second tee during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Matilda Castren hits off the third tee during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Matilda Castren hits off the second fairway during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Jin Young Ko hits on the first hole during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Eshter Henseleit putts on the eighth green during the third round of the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic golf tournament in The Colony, Texas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Jin Young Ko chipped in for eagle on the par-4 15th and finished a bogey-free 32-hole Saturday in near darkness with a one-stroke lead in the Volunteers of America Classic.

Ko returned to overcast and breezy Old American early Saturday, playing the final 14 holes for a 1-under 70 in the suspended second round. After a rest break at her nearby home in Frisco, the 25-year-old South Korean star shot 66 in the third round. She got up-and-down for par on the par-4 18th, chipping close after hitting over the green.

Germany's Esther Henseleit and Finland's Matilda Castren were tied for second. Henseleit also eagled the 15th in her 64. Castren shot 68. They both finished their second rounds Friday.

Ko dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the world when Nelly Korda won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last week for her second straight victory, ending a run of nearly two years. Even with a victory Sunday, Ko would remain No. 2.

The first-round leader after a 63, Ko had a 14-under 199 total in the event that got back on schedule after the start of play Friday was delayed six hours because of rain and lightning.

The 22-year-old Henseleit followed the eagle on 15 with a birdie on the par-5 17th. She won the Ladies European Tour's 2019 Magical Kenya Ladies Open.

“I actually didn’t think we would get that close to not finishing, but I’m so happy that we did,” Henseleit said. “It really is dark. You couldn’t really see the pins on the last two holes. But just happy to be sleeping in tomorrow."

Castren birdied 15 and 17. She won the LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship three weeks ago in California at foggy Lake Merced to become the first Finnish winner in LPGA Tour history

Jeongeun Lee6, the South Korean player who won the 2019 U.S. Women’s Open and lives in nearby Irving, was 10 under after a 69. She birdied the last three holes.

Defending champion Angela Stanford birdied three of the last four holes in a 68 to get to 9 under. The 43-year-old former TCU star from Fort Worth won at 7 under last year when the event was played in early December.

“With this east wind that we are having today, I told my caddie walking down the second hole, `This is the hardest wind out here,’” Stanford said. “Now we’ve seen all directions, but I think east is the hardest. That probably helped me calm down and be patient and know it was going to play harder.”

She played 31 holes Saturday, finishing a second-round 70 in the morning.

“I’m ready to go bed,” Stanford said. “That 4:30 wake-up call was tough.”

Ana Belac also was 9 under after a 68.

Stacy Lewis, from the Houston area, bogeyed the 18th in a 68 that left her 8 under. The 2014 tournament winner played 32 holes Saturday.

“I’m tired. Today was so long. It was exhausting,” Lewis said. “Early this morning it played really hard I thought with the wind coming back out. ... Just really tiring, and glad to be done.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's structural issues prove fatal as Olympic hopes die

    Making the Olympics and eventually medalling has been Canada's stated goal for over a decade, and still it eludes them.

  • Kane carries England past Ukraine, into Euro 2020 semifinals

    England is going back home, with something to play for.

  • Springer homers again, Blue Jays hand Rays 5th loss in a row

    Toronto is gaining ground on Tampa in the standings.

  • Facing elimination in Cup final, Canadiens desperate to rediscover winning formula

    Dominique Ducharme has been here before.

  • President Joe Biden on Sha'Carri Richardson's marijuana suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

    The 100-meter dash winner at the U.S. Olympic trials is out of the event.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • Public litigation of the Trevor Bauer assault allegations is miserable and unavoidable

    The sports world is not equipped to handle the conversations sparked by the allegations against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

  • Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal shares emotions of hitting first MLB home run

    Santiago Espinal went deep for the first time in his MLB career and was really feeling the love from his teammates in the dugout afterwards.

  • Fans say seeing Habs at home in final a once in a lifetime experience

    Even with the arena at a fraction of its capacity and despite their team trailing for more than 58 minutes, the fans at Montreal's Bell Centre were never quiet on Friday night.

  • Denmark beats Czech Republic to reach Euro 2020 semifinals

    Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London.

  • Lightning continue to out-class Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final

    The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.

  • Wimbledon Day 6: Roger Federer becomes oldest male to reach fourth round since 1975

    The final day of week 1 at Wimbledon includes Coco Gauff and Roger Federer.

  • UFC 264 preview: Momentum favors Dustin Poirier in trilogy bout vs. Conor McGregor

    McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.

  • Odorizzi solid, Correa homers as Astros down sinking Indians

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jake Odorizzi controlled Cleveland's hitters for six innings, Carlos Correa homered and the Houston Astros didn't miss a beat despite being down a couple stars in a 3-2 win on Saturday night over the banged-up Indians, who have lost a season-high five straight. Odorizzi (3-3) allowed one earned run and four hits while pitching into the seventh. The right-hander has only allowed two runs over 20 innings in his last four starts. Houston's bullpen, which has been shaky for much of

  • Home runs by Harper, Hoskins lead Phillies over Padres 4-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered and drove in two runs, Rhys Hoskins also went deep and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 4-2 on a soggy Saturday night. Zach Eflin (3-6) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings, and a Philadelphia bullpen that had blown 22 of 40 save chances coming in held the lead for a change. Bailey Falter, Archie Bradley and Ranger Suárez combined for three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. Suárez earned his first professional save with a

  • Toronto FC suffer disastrous 7-1 loss for sixth-straight defeat

    WASHINGTON — Another disastrous result left Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley without words on Saturday. His club had just suffered its worst defeat of the season, a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of D.C. United that left TFC (1-8-2) at the bottom of the Major League Soccer standings. Bradley called it one of his worst days with the team. "After 90 minutes like that, there's nothing to say," said the 33-year-old midfielder. "When you play like that, when you lose like that, words mean nothing afterw

  • LEADING OFF: All-Star pitchers, Schwarber sidelined

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Sunday: PRIMED FOR PITCHERS The Mets’ Jacob deGrom, Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff, Texas' Kyle Gibson and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole are among those likely to picked as All-Stars when pitchers and reserves are announced at 5:30 p.m. EDT Sunday. Each roster will have 32 players for the July 13 game at Denver’s Coors Field. Of course, one pitcher was picked with the starting lineup — Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani, the Babe Ruth-like phen

  • Crew open Lower.com Field with 2-2 tie with Revolution

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored and the Columbus Crew rallied to tie the New England Revolution 2-2 on Saturday night in the first game at new Lower.com Field. Zardes slipped a roller between two defenders and inside the post to make it 2-1 in the 39th minute. He snapped Columbus’ scoreless streak of nearly 270 minutes following back-to-back shutouts. An own goal by the Revolution’s Andrew Farrell capped the scoring in the 69th. Tajon Buchanan and Gustavo Bou gave New England (7-2-3) a

  • DC United routs Toronto FC 7-1 to break team goal record

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Paredes scored his first professional goal in the second minute, Griffin Yow and Ola Kamara each had a goal and an assist and D.C. United routed Toronto FC 7-1 on Saturday night to break the franchise goal record. D.C. United (5-6-1) broke the team record of six and became the 10th team in MLS history to score seven or more goals. Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in its last seven games, has lost six straight and has lost 12 times with two ties in its last 16 games, including p

  • Czech Republic wins OT thriller 103-101 to dash Canada's men's basketball Olympic bid

    VICTORIA — Canada's hopes for a berth in the Tokyo Olympics were ended Saturday by the Czech Republic, who posted a 103-101 overtime win at a last-chance men's basketball qualifying event in Victoria. Czech captain Tomas Satoransky scored with 1.4 seconds left on the clock to seal the win for the Czechs, who will now play either Greece or Turkey in Sunday's final. The Canadians were down nine points with 44 seconds to go in regulation but stormed back, capped with a basket from Andrew Wiggins th