Knueppel and No. 2 Duke host Syracuse

Duke Blue Devils (19-2, 11-0 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (10-12, 4-7 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -17.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke takes on Syracuse after Kon Knueppel scored 22 points in Duke's 87-70 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Orange are 8-4 on their home court. Syracuse is 4-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Blue Devils are 11-0 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks fourth in the ACC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Khaman Maluach averaging 2.5.

Syracuse's average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Duke gives up. Duke averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Syracuse allows.

The Orange and Blue Devils match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Carlos is averaging 6.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 15.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is shooting 48.4% and averaging 20.0 points for the Blue Devils. Knueppel is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 82.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press