Knox scores season-high 34, Kentucky beats No. 7 WVU 83-76

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -- Kentucky freshman Kevin Knox enjoys quieting a hostile crowd on the road.

Knox scored a season-high 34 points and the Wildcats overcame a 17-point deficit after halftime to beat No. 7 West Virginia 83-76 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday night.

''I love atmospheres like this,'' Knox said. ''I love playing away games and going against people on the road. That was something that I loved growing up, when the other team starts yelling and all of the hype, the student section. All of that just gets me going. It's just something I live for.''

Knox eclipsed his previous high of 25 points against Illinois-Chicago on Nov. 26.

The 6-foot-9 forward scored 19 points in the second half Saturday, when Kentucky (16-5) pulled together after looking disjointed earlier in the game.

After halftime, Kentucky made all 18 of its free throw attempts and outrebounded West Virginia 29-13 after the teams were even on the boards in the first half. The freshmen-laden Wildcats also limited their mistakes when it mattered, committing five second-half turnovers after turning it over 11 times in the first half.

''To be able to do that in this environment means we are growing up,'' coach John Calipari said.

Behind senior guard Jevon Carter, West Virginia (16-5) dominated the first half and it appeared the Mountaineers might keep the momentum going. Then Knox got hot and his teammates joined in.

It marked the third time in five games that West Virginia has blown a double-digit lead in the second half.

''They took us out of some things,'' coach Bob Huggins said. ''We had some guys who are going to be heroes rather than team players. And the truth of the matter is they are just better than we are. They're more talented.''

Sagaba Konate's bank shot put West Virginia ahead 54-37 early in the second half but he missed much of the stretch run in foul trouble. Kentucky took advantage, getting more aggressive inside both with rebounds and scoring.